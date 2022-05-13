Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer: How does the series differ from the film? Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays the iconic attorney

Netflix's latest legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer, sees hotshot LA attorney Mickey Haller brought back to life in a new adaptation of the novel series by Michael Connelly - but this time on the small screen.

We last saw Mickey played by Matthew McConaughey in a big-budget Hollywood film ten years ago. So how does the series differ from the movie? Read on to find out.

While the two adaptations share the same name, they are actually based on different novels in the series. The 2011 thriller is based on the 2005 novel of the same name and sees criminal defence attorney Mickey take on a high profile case, representing a wealthy realtor who is accused of assault and attempted murder but insists he is the victim of a setup.

On the other hand, the new Netflix series is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict, which was published in 2008. If the series sticks closely to the events that take place in the novel, viewers can expect to see Mickey return to the courtroom 18 months after suffering an accident that got him hooked on painkillers.

When an old acquaintance, defense attorney Jerry Vincent, is murdered, Mickey takes on his caseload and is faced with his biggest challenge to date.

The series is based on the novel series by Michael Connelly

The official Netflix synopsis for the series reads: "Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict."

Who stars in the series?

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven) takes the leading role of Mickey Haller opposite Scream star Neve Campbell, who plays district attorney and Mickey's ex-wife, Maggie McPherson.

Neve Campbell stars alongside Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in the series

Christopher Gorham, Jazz Raycole, Becki Newton and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine also star in the show.

The Lincoln Lawyer arrives on Netflix on 13 May.

