Will there be another season of The Lincoln Lawyer?

Netflix's new legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer, has been a big hit since it landed on the streaming platform last week and now fans are keen to know if another season is on the cards.

The drama, which is an adaptation of the novel series by Michael Connelly, centres on hotshot LA attorney Mickey Haller, who takes on a major case following an 18-month break from the courtroom.

Will there be a second series of The Lincoln Lawyer?

While the show hasn't yet been renewed by Netflix, we are hopeful that another season is on the horizon as the drama is currently at number two on Netflix's top 10.

Mikey Haller features in six of Michael's books, meaning the show would have a wealth of material to draw from for future series. Considering the first season is based on the second book in the novel series, The Brass Verdict, we can speculate that the next instalment may focus on events that take place in book three.

If Netflix does commission another series, we would expect to see Manuel Garcia-Rulfo return as protagonist Mickey Haller, alongside Neve Campbell, who plays district attorney and Mickey's ex-wife, Maggie McPherson. Jazz Raycole, Becki Newton and Angus Sampson would also be expected to reprise their roles.

The series is yet to be renewed

What is The Lincoln Lawyer about?

When we meet Mickey Haller, he is recovering from an accident and is thrown into a high profile case upon his return to the courtroom. The official synopsis reads: "Following a personal and professional spiral, Los Angeles defence lawyer Mickey Haller receives an unexpected opportunity from a fellow attorney.

Neve Campbell plays Maggie

"A high-profile murder trial sends Mickey scrambling to find evidence for his defence, while Maggie offers him a chance to help rebuild her trust."

The Lincoln Lawyer is available to stream on Netflix.

