Love Island makes major change to new season and fans are thrilled

Love Island is getting environmentally friendly! For the first time in the ITV2 show's history, bosses have confirmed that the contestants will be wearing second-hand clothes in a new partnership with eBay UK, and we have to say we are loving the idea!

MORE: Is Ronan Keating's daughter going on Love Island?

The show has previously teamed up with the likes of I Saw It First and Missguided, but have moved away from fast fashion brands for 2022. Mike Spencer, executive producer of Love Island, said: "We are thrilled to be pairing up with eBay this year as our pre-loved fashion partner.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The 'excruciating' health issue Molly Mae has had since she was 15

"As a show we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen. This partnership will see our Islanders get to dive into the shared wardrobes and help themselves to some incredible pre-loved clothes sourced from eBay. We aim to inspire our demographic and show that there are incredible finds to be had and how sharing is, in some small way, caring."

The show has teamed up with eBay

Head of fashion at eBay UK added: "We’re so excited to partner with Love Island this year and put the pre-loved fashion centre stage. The impact of Love Island and its stars across the UK is undeniable and together we want to inspire the nation to choose pre-loved first when shopping - even if this means buying or selling one or two pre-loved items to start with, it’s a step in the right direction.

MORE: Amber Rose Gill shares reality of Love Island aftercare and her mental health journey

MORE: Storm Keating makes poignant remark in emotional tribute to husband Ronan Keating

"We can’t wait to change the conversation and dress the Islanders in pre-loved outfits for the very first time."

Fans were thrilled by the news, with one writing: "#Loveisland now being sponsored by @eBay_UK - with contestants being kitted out in pre-loved clothing! A step in the right direction," while another added: "An encouraging change here with Ebay as the new sponsor of #LoveIsland. Interesting how former contestant Brett was the *first* to turn down £500 worth of clothes from the show's sponsor - in 2021. Hopefully this marks a shift in Love Island's relationship with fashion." ."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.