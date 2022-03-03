Storm Keating has paid an emotional tribute to her husband Ronan Keating in honour of his 45th birthday on Thursday. Sharing a series of throwback pictures of The One Show host, the Australian producer made reference to Ronan's late mum, Marie.

"This day 45 years ago, Marie and Gerry created the best human being ever [heart emoji]," she remarked. "@rokeating you are the funniest, kindest, most generous and genuine man alive.

"The kids worship you, I adore you and your friends love you. Plus you're the hardest worker ever and will go the extra mile to support your family. You deserve everything you've built and created."

She added: "We all appreciate and love you so much! Thank you for making my heart so full and Cooper asked me to add, 'Hello daddy I love you and please don't forget to give me a big cuddle and a big kiss when you get home. Loves and kisses from Thor & Cooper'. #happybirthday #weloveyou."

Upon seeing the message, Ronan replied: "[teary face emoji] Thank you baby."

The post comes almost one month after the Boyzone singer bravely opened up about his late mother on the anniversary of her death. The star's mum, Marie, passed away aged just 51 after battling breast cancer in 1998.

Storm shared a series of snaps on Ronan's birthday

Sharing his heartbreak with fans, Ronan took to his Instagram page to post an emotional video in which he expressed his regret over not being able to share so many precious milestones with her.

"24 years ago today I lost my mum," he said. "My family and I went through the most horrible situation losing our mum. Marie Keating, she died 24 years ago. She was 51 years of age, she died of cancer. She was our best friend, she was a legend, she was as cool as they come. The best mum."

Fighting back his tears, Ronan went on to talk about his children and his wife Storm before saying: "I miss you and I love you."

