Is Ronan Keating's daughter going on Love Island?

Ronan Keating is one of TV's most recognisable figures and is known for not only his impressive set of pipes but also his stints on shows like The Voice, The X-Factor and The One Show.

While the boyband member is arguably the most famous face in his family, his daughter, Missy, might be about to have her moment in the limelight as rumours have emerged that she could be entering the villa for this year's series of Love Island.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Ronan addressed the speculation about his daughter signing up for the show. While the star didn't confirm her place, he didn't deny it either.

When asked about the rumours by presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, Ronan replied: "I haven't heard anything. You never know. These kids are busy, all my kids, they're all doing different things.

"I haven't heard anything myself at the moment," he added.

Ronan's daughter, Missy, is rumoured to be going on 2022's Love Island

After some probing from Kate about how he would feel to see his daughter on the reality programme, the Life Is A Rollercoaster singer confirmed that he loved the show but wouldn't be able to tune in. "Errrrrrm pass. I dunno how I feel about that one. I wouldn't be able to watch!"

Missy, who Ronan shares with his Yvonne Connolly, recently appeared on RTÉ's Dancing With the Stars and was the first contestant to be voted off alongside her dance partner Ervinas Merfeldas.

Ronan addressed the rumours on GMB on Thursday

Perhaps Missy will have more luck in the Mallorca villa if she does appear on the upcoming series of Love Island, which returns this June on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

While no contestants have been confirmed as of yet, there have been recent rumours about who might appear on the show. Former Love Island star Zara McDermott's brother Brad, as well as basketball player Jordan Spencer are among those thought to be joining the line-up.

