Craig Revel Horwood reveals surprising reason Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will be so special 

The Strictly Come Dancing judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke - have all confirmed that they will be returning for the upcoming 2022 series - but this year’s show will be particularly special for Craig.

In a statement to the BBC about the series, the star revealed that he will be celebrating his 20th anniversary as a judge on the show, saying: "I am beyond thrilled to be returning to Strictly, I can’t believe it will be my 20th series! It’s going to be Fab-u-lous!" How amazing is that?

Motsi was also thrilled to be returning, saying: "Last year’s series of Strictly was one of the highlights of my career, it has had such a real impact which has been incredible to witness. I am so proud to be a part of this show and I am so looking forward to returning for my fourth series!

However, the exciting news that the four judges will be returning is somewhat bittersweet, as, after two years of missing out on the show due to travel COVID regulations, Bruno Tonioli has confirmed that he won’t be coming back to the BBC competition.

Bruno won't be back for the 2022 series

The Italian choreographer will not be saying goodbye to TV altogether as the main reason for leaving, according to Richard Eden at the Mail Online, is so he can concentrate on being a judge on the US version, Dancing With The Stars.

He was replaced by former pro Anton, who has also spoken about returning for the 2022 series. He said: "Woohooo! This is BRILLIANT news. Everyone knows how much I absolutely love the show and I’m utterly delighted to be continuing as a regular judge. And I get to make the final again - now I know how Giovanni feels!"

