Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli team up for brand new show

They're used to the glitz and glamour of the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, but how will Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli fare in the great British countryside?

The two professional dancers and judges on the BBC competition are teaming up for a brand new travel programme that will take them all over the country on an epic adventure.

Bruno and Craig's Great British Road Trip, which is coming soon to ITV, will see the stars head out in their motors to visit beautiful sights around the UK, from Cornwall to the Lake District with the Yorkshire Dales in between.

The synopsis reads: "Originally hailing from Australia and Italy, the pair have both lived in Britain for many years. However, travel around their adopted homeland has so far been limited to showbiz tours and demanding performance schedules, leaving them too busy to enjoy the sights on offer.

"The series features breath-taking scenery, fascinating stories, incredible adventures led by local experts and a shared passion for good food and spontaneous dance moves.

"In each episode Craig and Bruno will immerse themselves in a different part of Britain via the ultimate scenic routes by road, including the twists and turns of the Cheddar Gorge, the brooding mountain roads of the Scottish highlands and the sparkling waters of the Lake District, the twists and turns of the Cornish coast, the magnificent moors of the Yorkshire Dales and the dizzying heights of the mountains of Snowdonia."

Craig and Bruno are hitting the road

It seems the two dance experts are thrilled to be joining forces for this new adventure and, perhaps surprisingly, both share an enthusiasm for motors.

Craig said in a statement: "Bruno and I are thrilled to be taking viewers on this summer adventure with us. I can't wait to get behind the wheel and indulge in spot of history, culture and of course some killer playlists!"

Bruno echoed his excitement, adding: "This will be a British voyage like no other, strap on your seatbelt and hold on tight everyone. It's time to have some fun!"

