Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood forced to take time off show as he tests positive for Covid The judge is the latest star to test positive for coronavirus on the BBC One dance show

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid and will be absent from the show on Saturday.

A Strictly spokesperson said in a statement on Monday night: “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

"While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week."

Craig is the lastet Strictly star to have been affected by Covid, with Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden, along with Judi Love among those who tested positive earlier in the series.

Craig was last seen on the show on Saturday night, where he chose to save Tilly Ramsay and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin in the dance off, which resulted in Sara Davies and her dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec being the latest couple to leave the show.

Giving his verdict, Craig said: "This is a really difficult decision because I gave both couples on Saturday night a 7… but I think for me, the couple that stood out a little bit more and had the edge – Tilly and Nikita."

Motsi Mabuse added: "Judging on this dance off, I have to say there were three factors that decided it for me; there were details, the nerves and a very strong competitor so I am saving Tilly and Nikita."

Craig has been on Strictly since the very start

Anton Du Beke agreed, saying: "Based on this dance-off and this dance-off alone, which was so strong, I’m just going to give the edge to Tilly and Nikita." Fans were then worried that Aljaz would be leaving the show for good after he became emotional after he and Sara were voted out.

In his exit speech, many believed he was hinting that he was leaving the show for good. However, his wife Janette Manrara cleared up the rumours in an exclusive chat with HELLO! on Monday on this week's Strictly Insider.

The It Takes Two host revealed "there have been no discussions" despite what recent reports suggest. "He's not, there have been no discussions about that," she clarified.

