Craig Revel Horwood has shared his reaction to the news that Oti Mabuse has decided to leave Strictly after seven years on the show.

Appearing on This Morning, judge Craig was asked about Oti's departure – and gave her his full support.

WATCH: Oti Mabuse reveals major diet change

"That's fantastic. I think this is brilliant news," Craig, 57, said. "I mean she's becoming a huge star in her own right. I think that is the way to treat the business. There's only so long you can actually spend in one show."

He reasoned: "You just don't want to do the same role for seven years. I think it's the best move that she'll ever make.

Craig raved about Oti during his appearance on This Morning

"She's fantastic as a presenter and I just love her… She's just brilliant. And I will miss having the odd dance with her because, of course, she's [among] the tallest pros that we have, so I always have to dance with her."

Craig concluded: "I will miss her, but I will get to see her on the telly every day."

Oti confirmed her decision to leave Strictly after seven years

In a statement confirming the reasons behind her exit, Oti, 31, said: "Never easy to say goodbye. I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.

"Lifting the glitter ball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers! You are my family and I adore you all forever.

Pictured with her final Strictly partner, Ugo Monye

"I can't put into words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series. Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family especially, friends, Strictly fans and judges who have been my support throughout my Strictly journey, thank you for being incredible!

"You are irreplaceable in my heart and have made everyday unforgettable! I love you. I will always Keeeep Dancing! And I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience!"

