The Road Dance: check out an exclusive clip from new Scottish period drama It stars The Bay's Morven Christie and We Hunt Together's Hermoine Corfield

The Road Dance, starring The Bay's Morven Christie and We Hunt Together actress Hermoine Corfield, lands in cinemas across the UK today – and HELLO! can exclusively reveal a new first-look clip from the period drama.

Based on famed Scottish newsreader John McKay's book of the same name, the film focuses on a young woman who lives in a rural community in the Outer Hebrides in the years just before WWI. But tragedy strikes twice - once when her boyfriend is sent to war, and again when a village party - known as a Road Dance - the night before he departs.

WATCH: Check out an exclusive clip from new Scottish period drama The Road Dance

In the clip, Hermoine's character Kirsty Macleod is forced to accept the news that the war has reached the men of the small island community - and in particular, the man she loves who has been called up to the Western Front.

"Why are we even fighting this war, it isn't even ours," she laments as Murdo MacAulay, played by Will Fletcher (who viewers will soon see more of in the upcoming Lord of the Rings miniseries), naively suggests that it will all be over by Christmas.

"When I return, I'll marry you and we'll make a new life together in America," he promises her.

The Road Dance is in cinemas now

Playing Mairi Macleod, Kirsty's strict but loving mother in the film, is Morven Christie, who bowed out of smash-hit ITV detective drama The Bay last year.

Meanwhile, Sherlock star Mark Gatiss plays the village's local physician, Doctor Maclean and The Crown actor Tom Byrne rounds off the cast as another local boy named Iain Bain.

Will you be watching? The official synopsis for the film reads: "Kirsty Macleod dreams of a better life away from the isolation that suffocates her in a small village on an island in the Outer Scottish Hebrides.

"Suppressing these aspirations, she sees her lover Murdo conscripted for service in the First World War, soon to set off and fight alongside the other young men from the village. A road dance is held in their honour the evening before they depart, and it's on this fateful evening that Kirsty's life takes a dramatic and tragic turn."

The Road Dance is in cinemas now. Please check your local cinema for listings.

