Why did Morven Christie leave The Bay after season two? 

Morven Christie surprised fans after leaving the hit ITV show The Bay after seasons one and two - with the show recasting the main role for season three. So why did the actress, who has also appeared in The A Word and The Replacement, decide to leave?

There isn't a definite answer about why the actress departed the series following the season two conclusion, but it appears that it was the actress' decision to leave ahead of season three.

WATCH: Morven starred in seasons one and two

At the time, the producers released a statement which read: "The show’s producers thank Morven for her brilliant contribution to The Bay and wish her every success for the future. While the DNA of the show remains the same, the change of lead offers up the exciting opportunity to place a new character at the centre of the drama and explore the world of Morecambe from a fresh perspective."

Morven left the show after season two

Catherine Oldfield, Creative Director of Tall Story Pictures and Executive Producer of The Bay also said: "Daragh and I always felt that there were so many brilliant stories to be told in the world of The Bay so, after Morven decided to leave the show, we got straight to work finding a new lead actor."

While Morven is yet to open up about the exact reason, she has posted very positively about her time making season two on Instagram, writing: "Bye Lisa. You were a gift. Thank you Daragh Carville, thank you beloved @leehavenjones for bringing me in, and biggest love EVER to the crew who had my back and have my heart."

She was also full of praise for her co-star and friend Taheen Modak after he left the series, writing: "Day one til the end. So honoured to have spent my two seasons on The Bay with this guy, from fresh out of college to smashing it like an old pro. My partner, my pal, this big souled lil king. They should never have let you go, but that’s for another day. Now you get to go build your kingdom -and I’m right behind you pal. We did it."

Season three will see White Collar star Marsha Thomason take over as the new lead, Jenn Townsend. At the time, Catherine said: "From the moment Marsha read for the part we knew it was ‘game over' and we’d found our new lead, DS Townsend. We are so excited to see Marsha bring these stories to life."

