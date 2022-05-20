Supernatural prequel The Winchesters trailer is finally here - and fans aren't happy Carry on my wayward son!

Supernatural’s much-anticipated prequel series The Winchester’s first trailer is finally here, but fans certainly have mixed feelings about the series’ return.

The trailer stars Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester, who is writing about how he needs to find out more about his parents from their meeting in 1972. The trailer reveals how John meets Mary, and how she tells him the truth about demons, and the pair become hunters together.

The official synopsis reads: "Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester met Mary Campbell and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world.

The story will focus on John and Mary

"When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father’s past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika and easygoing hunter Carlos to uncover the hidden truths about both their families."

Although Supernatural has a very passionate fan following, people were less than impressed with the new trailer, with one person tweeting: "Respectfully, as a huge fan. Nah thanks, dont mess with cannon, the show is done - I cannot see anything good to come from exploring things in this sense." Another person added: "Not liking this one bit cuz looks they gonna totally screw up the supernatural canon!"

However, others were quick to defend the upcoming series, with one writing: "Why… don't yall just wait until the show airs to explains things for god sake? Y'all are always so quick to judge without knowing the full reason why John knows about hunting in this...they will most likely explain why in the show!"

