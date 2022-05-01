7 new movies coming to cinemas in May 2022: Dr Strange 2, Top Gun and more Pass the popcorn!

Wondering what to check out at the cinema this month? Well, look no further as we have rounded up the most exciting releases hitting screens in the month of May.

From superheroes and supernatural to historical dramas and horror, keep reading for all the unmissable films you can catch on the big screen this month…

WATCH: Benedict Cumberbatch returns in the trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The boundaries of the multiverse are pushed further than ever before in Marvel's follow-up to 2016's Dr Strange. Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Dr Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse and causes a huge threat to emerge.

In cinemas from 5 May 2022

Everything Everywhere All at Once

If you're looking for more interdimensional adventures, then you're in luck as Everything Everywhere All at Once also hits cinemas this month. It stars Michelle Yeoh as an unlikely hero who must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers when an interdimensional rupture unravels reality.

In cinemas from 13 May 2022

Firestarter

Firestarter marks two firsts for Hollywood hunk Zac Efron. It's not only his first time delving into the world of horror but also his first time playing a father onscreen. The film follows a young girl as she tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind.

In cinemas from 13 May 2022

Father Stu

In this biographical drama, Mark Wahlberg stars as an amateur boxer who decides to move to Los Angeles to find money and fame. In a stranger-than-fiction twist, he actually ends up becoming a Catholic priest.

In cinemas from 13 May 2022

The Road Dance

In this period drama set in a rural community in the Outer Hebrides, a young girl's life takes a dramatic change when a terrible tragedy befalls her. The Bay's Morven Christie stars alongisde Mark Gatiss and Hermoine Corfield.

In cinemas from 20 May 2022

Benediction

Benediction explores the turbulent life of poet Siegfried Sassoon. Decorated for bravery during the First World War, he returns from service inspired to write poetry about the horrors of battle.

In cinemas from 20 May 2022

Top Gun: Maverick

After more than 30 years, Tom Cruise's iconic aviator Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell is back! While he has dodged the advancement in rank that would ground him, the Navy's top aviator finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.

In cinemas from 27 May 2022

