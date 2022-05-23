Grace aired its final episode on ITV on Sunday evening, with stars of the show John Simm and Richie Campbell solving another gritty crime as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace and DS Glen Branson respectively.

The fourth and final part saw the detectives seek to find the truth behind a shocking incident when a body appears from the English Channel, sparking a conversation about the migrant crisis and the lengths someone would go to save the ones they love. But while many were impressed by the episode, others weren't so keen.

One person tweeted: "I'll miss seeing #JohnSimm and @richkidcampbell on Sunday nights. Roll on series 3." Another echoed this, writing: "@ITV how brilliant has #Grace been loved everyone!"

As a third commented: "It's rare to see a good drama lately and this has been brilliant. I would say a joy to watch if it wasn't for the subject matter. Thank you and your brilliant cast #Grace."

What did you think of the final episode?

However, some had a different point of view. "If ITV completely recasts #grace they might have a fairly decent drama on their hands…" wrote one person, while another said: "Who adapted this? Seriously. The eyes have been eviscerated? By all means use a word ya think sounds clever or fancy, but maybe pick up a dictionary before ya commit to it."

Grace will return for series three

Fans of the show will be pleased to know that while series two has finished, series three has already been commissioned by ITV and the cast and crew will be back on the Sussex coast to begin filming this summer.

John Simm opened up about continuing the role of Roy. In a previous interview, the actor admitted to Radio Times that he wasn't "at all" hesitant about taking a role that he could be attached to for a prolonged period of time. "I'm more than happy to keep playing him if people want to keep watching the show," he said.

