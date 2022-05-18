GMB's Susanna Reid disapproves as Richard Madeley makes cheeky comment

Good Morning Britain star Susanna Reid was left unimpressed by cheeky comments made by Richard Madeley on Wednesday's show.

The presenters were joined by Dr Hilary Jones to discuss plant-themed condom packets, which aim to disguise the prophylactic as plant seeds to encourage over 65s to buy them.

Holding up a packet of the contraceptive, Richard said: "If you go down to a garden centre in... I think it's Finchley... this is where they're rolling these out.

"Relate say that people over 65 are in the group most likely now to be developing sexually transmitted infections so they're selling humorously packaged condoms to older people who go to garden centres. What's going on?" he asked the doctor.

Dr Hilary responded: "A nice courgette on the front of that particular packet!" before Richard added: "Something for the weekend!"

The GP then went on to explain that the rate of STI's in the over 65's has doubled in the last ten years as older people are more likely to get divorced and enter into new relationships, not using contraception.

Susanna was unimpressed with the cheeky comments

Dr Hilary revealed that the plant-themed condoms are to encourage older people to purchase them, before Richard chimed in: "But don't plant them because they won't grow!"

The doctor added: "Different kind of seeds aren't they, we're talking about."

Laughter then erupted from political pundits Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire, who made up the panel on Wednesday, before Susanna said: "Honestly, why do we…"

Richard made a cheeky joke on Wednesday's show

Richard then added: "I'll choose my words carefully."

Fans were quick to react to the segment, with one person tweeting: "Jebus. Having cornflakes put #GMB on, subject: Vegetable themed condoms for the over-65's - err...what?" while another found the news item amusing, writing: "65yo & over are sexually active. So a garden centre selling them condoms in what looks like seed packets," followed by a laughing face emoji.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV.

