Joe Wicks holds back tears on This Morning as he relives childhood trauma

Joe Wicks held back tears during his appearance on ITV's This Morning on Monday as he opened up about his traumatic childhood.

The fitness coach described his younger years with a heroin-addicted father and a mother who suffered from OCD and eating disorders.

After watching a clip from his upcoming documentary programme, Facing My Childhood, which sees the presenter speaking to his dad about his addiction problem, Joe became emotional.

"I think that scene, even when I watch it back, still brings that emotion up," he said. "You know there's stuff locked inside you as a kid that you suppress and you don't want to confront.

"I found it really difficult doing this documentary because it was, in my head, going to be about other families, mental health in the UK and how we can improve that but it became a really emotional thing.

"What I realise is, all those experiences that I've been through have shaped who I am today. It's given me that drive and that empathy to want to help others and even share this story," he added.

He went on to say that as a child he was "anxious, scared and nervous" and would be disruptive in school. "No one talked about it. No one was saying to me, 'What's going on?'"

The 36-year-old revealed that he used exercise to cope with his trauma. "Going back into my childhood, I can see now that exercise was my medication," he explained. "I treated myself because I was overwhelmed with what was going on at home, I couldn't deal with that.

Joe pictured with his wife, Rosie, and their two children

"I released all of that anger, that frustration, that energy through fitness and that's why I visit schools today to spread that message."

Despite his father's addiction problem causing disruption in his life, Joe later said that he has managed to maintain a positive relationship with him. "What I've realised is, you can work through it and you can actually have an amazing friendship. Me and my dad now, we go on motorbike trips together and spend time together and I love him."

Joe's documentary, Facing My Childhood, airs on Monday 16 May at 9pm.

