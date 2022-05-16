ITV Queen's Platinum Jubilee viewers all have same complaint Thousands of performers paid tribute to the monarch

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration at Windsor Castle was broadcast live on ITV on Sunday night and saw thousands of performers, including Hollywood stars, pay tribute to the royal's remarkable 70 years of service.

While many viewers enjoyed the grand ceremony, some took to Twitter to complain about the coverage of the event, criticising the show's editing.

One person tweeted: "ITV's coverage of the #PlatinumJubilee is pretty disappointing. I don't know whether it is live or not but if it is, the way the programme has been edited makes it feels not so live but more like short highlights. Too many ad breaks too," while another added: "#PlatinumJubilee the Queen looks elegant and fabulous for her age. Congratulations your Majesty. Trying to enjoy this programme but too many adverts and bad editing as missing most of the great entertainment!!"

A third viewer agreed, commenting: "#QueensJubilee What on earth is this all about? It's been on an hour and the only live thing we have seen was about ten mins and then ad breaks. Back and a history lesson!! Disappointed to say the least."

Other viewers were left confused by the coverage, which kept cutting from live events to prerecorded scenes. One person wrote: "I'm confused! If #queensplatinumjubilee is live on @itv, why are they showing clips of the upcoming performances?" while another questioned: "#PlatinumJubilee Confused. Which bit of this is actually live??"

Viewers were pleased to see the Queen enjoying herself

However, while some viewers were distracted by the editing, others couldn't help but notice the Queen's glowing appearance. One person wrote: "The Queen looks sooooooo good," while another added: "Great to see Her Majesty out and about. She looks amazing!"

Others were pleased to see the Queen enjoying the Jubilee Celebration, with one viewer tweeting: "#PlatinumJubilee love seeing the queen enjoy herself," while another added: "Absolutely loving the #PlatinumJubilee. So fabulous for HM The Queen to have a show focusing on her interests. Such incredible #horses. The sight of them always brings a tear to my eye, magnificent and noble beasts."

