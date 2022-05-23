Gentleman Jack viewers are seriously worried ahead of finale Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle are currently starring in series two

Gentleman Jack fans are always quick to share their thoughts on each episode when it airs on a Sunday evening. But it seems the most recent installment had some watching at home worried about the BBC show's future.

Taking to social media, many admitted they were anxious about next week's finale and wondered about the future of the period drama. One person said: "Please, don't take them away from me. From us!"

As a second tweeted: "For the love of god, renew Gentleman Jack for season 3 cause there is no limits to my anxiety now." A third agreed, writing: "One more episode to go next Sunday. Can't believe it. I'm going to be emotionally crying #GentlemanJack."

Others, however, worried about what might be in store for Anne Lister and Ann Walker in the series finale. "Like is Captain Sutherland hiding something or mad now that Ann is becoming more independent OR is Anne actually manipulating Ann right in front of us and we/her have been blinded cause she is the main character… I'm so confused #GentlemanJack," wrote one concerned fan.

Fans are anxious ahead of the series finale

Another added: "Okay #GentlemanJack fandom… couple questions… in real life, did Anne's hotel turn out to be successful? Or was it a disaster? Secondly… why is everyone dreading the season finale... is there something that I don't know?" Viewers will have to wait until next Sunday to find out!

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister

Meanwhile, although a third season has not yet officially been confirmed, it seems likely given the popularity of the show. Not only that, leading star Suranne Jones has also commented on whether it could happen.

The star told Metro that while she "didn't know" if it was definitely happening, she knew how much fans were hoping for its return. "I know all the fans really want it and Sally really wants to write it," she said.

