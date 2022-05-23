﻿
anneka-rice-pic

Anneka Rice reveals return of beloved C5 show - and we can't wait

Challenge Anneka is back!

Ready for a reboot?! Anneka Rice has announced the very exciting news that the beloved series Challenge Anneka is making a comeback - and we can’t wait!

The Channel 5 series will see Anneka and her team of volunteers tackling some epic new challenges, responding to the new set of problems that people are facing while shining a light on everyday heroes. 

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out Anneka's exciting announcement 

The synopsis reads: "True to form we’ll see Anneka pulling up at secret locations to meet the individuals at the heart of the challenge and be briefed on the task at hand. With a mountain to climb, her trusty mobile, buggy, lorry and Dave the Soundman in tow - Anneka will be calling in big favours from big brands, big names and big groups of volunteers all keen to lend a hand."

Anneka-rice

Anneka announced the exciting news

It has been 30 years since the original series, with the new challenges reflecting Britain in 2022. Speaking about the hugely exciting news, Anneka said: "I can’t believe this is actually happening. The last few years have shown us all the power of community and how it’s good to be part of something bigger than ourselves.  

"Dave the Soundman and I may have 130 years between us but the whole team is as motivated as ever to make a difference and shine a spotlight on people and organisations who need help. 30 decades on, the issues may look different but at their core they are the same; they’re about people and communities. And we may look a bit different too but our hearts and willingness to get stuck in are the same."

anneka-belt

The show last aired 30 years ago 

Channel 5’s commissioning editor for non-scripted UK originals, Guy Davies, added: "I’m delighted to see the return of this series and also welcoming Anneka to Channel 5.  There’s never been a better time to bring back such a loved series to our screens. The challenges promise to be timely, relevant and packed full of passionate and heart-warming." 

