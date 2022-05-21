Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen's eldest daughter Raven is her double in rare photo The Yorkshire Shepherdess is a mother-of-nine

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen, Known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, took to Instagram this week to share a rare photo of her eldest daughter Raven alongside a young foal that was born on the farm just a few days ago.

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen stuns fans with 'amazing' birth video

"Raven meets Maple," she captioned the snap, which showed the 20-year-old wearing a floral blue sundress and wrapping her arms around the young filly's neck. The post got a huge reaction from followers who all flocked to the comment section to admit that they initially thought Amanda was the one in the photo, not Raven!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the Owen family who feature in Our Yorkshire Farm

Remarking on the striking similarities between the 47-year-old and her daughter, one said: "Beautiful photos. I actually thought raven was you !!! Wow, like mother like daughter there."

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm: see inside Amanda and Clive Owen's incredible farmhouse

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen opens up about sweet moment she met husband Clive

Another wrote: "Raven is a beaut just like her Mum, I had to look twice," while someone else added: "Looks the spitting image of her mother .. Raven that is!"

Amanda's daughter Raven had fans doing a double-take

Amanda and her husband Clive - who have an 18-year age gap - share nine children together: Raven, 20, Reuben, 17, who has just begun an apprenticeship in mechanics, Miles, 15, Edith, 12, Violet, ten, Sidney, nine, Anna, seven, Clemmie, five, and Nancy, four.

Raven is Amanda and Clive Owen's oldest daughter

While all of the children have appeared on the family's Channel 5 farming show, Raven is currently studying Veterinary Science at York St John University, so has not been present at Ravenseat in recent times.

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen addresses whether she'll have more children

Last year, Raven opened up about life on the farm, admitting that it is difficult to find time for yourself with so many siblings. Speaking to The Sun, she said: "The worst thing about being in a big family is that you don't really have much peace. But then the best thing is there's always somebody to talk to, practice doing people's hair.

"It's fun when you open up someone's drawer and you get all the clothes out and then you style outfits on all of your siblings. I've had Reuben in a dress before and it's been great!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.