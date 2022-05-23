Endeavour to end after season 9 - details The series currently filming will be it's last

Despite being a hugely popular series, ITV bosses have confirmed that Endeavour’s ninth season will be it's last. The show is currently filming the final episodes in Oxford.

The show has wrapped up following a mutual decision made by its creator Russell Lewis, alongside the two leading stars, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam. Speaking about the decision, Executive Producer Damien Timmer from Mammoth Screen said: "Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV.

"Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us! We’d like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and to the show’s fans both in the U.K. and abroad. Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye!"

The series originally began as a single film back in 2012, in order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the original Inspector Morse series. However, such was its popularity that 36 episodes will be made in total, including the upcoming season nine.

Shaun has previously opened up about when the show might end, telling Radio Times: "This is our story and we shouldn't be staying at the party too long. It’s difficult because it's like planning your own funeral. Why would I not want to be earning this money? Why would I not want to be hanging out with these people who I love? But you have to be strict [because] we shouldn't be milking it.”

Shaun Evans and Roger Allam star

Russell Lewis added: "I’ll do it for as long as they want me to, but I do know how it ends. We wouldn't want to get to the point where you can see the join [of the two shows], I think we'll bow out long before that."

