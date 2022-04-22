Endeavour fans think they have spotted major clue about season nine - details 

Endeavour fans think that they may have spotted a huge clue hinting that the show is set to return to filming season nine anytime now, and we are so excited!

The show, which filmed season eight back in April 2021, was on the lookout for cast members for season nine, and iheartbritishtv.com were quick to spot the clue! They wrote: "We spotted something new - a casting notice for series 9 of Endeavour. Dated February 22, 2022, it mentions the new season will begin filming in May 2022 in Buckinghamshire. Matthew Hamilton is listed as the associate producer/line producer for the project, with Mammoth Screen as the production company." Intriguing!

Shaun Evans, who plays Endeavour Morse, has previously opened up about how long they will be making the show, telling Financial Times: "It’s totally unexpected but life is like that, and I’m glad it’s lasted so long… That we keep getting invited back to make more I take as a good sign. As long as there’s still a story to be told, and we can push ourselves and improve what we’ve done before, I am happy to do more."

Are you excited for season nine?

The actor, who has played the lead since it began in 2012, previously told Radio Times back in 2020 that he didn’t want to "milk" his time on the show. "This is our story and we shouldn't be staying at the party too long," he began, adding: "It's difficult because it's like planning your own funeral.

“Why would I not want to be earning this money? Why would I not want to be hanging out with these people who I love? But you have to be strict [because] we shouldn't be milking it.”

We're so ready for the return of Endeavour!

Creator Russell Lewis added: "Every year, we had to wait – certainly to begin with – to see if we were going again. So we always finished the series at a place that was satisfactory if we never came back […] if force majeure had happened, if any of us had been struck by lightning, we could have left it there."

