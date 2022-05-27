Stranger Things season 4, volume 1 questions answered in ultimate breakdown

It’s finally back! After years of waiting, Stranger Things has finally dropped on Netflix, and if you’re anything like us, you are already binging all seven available episodes until volume two lands in July. Since here at HELLO! we were lucky enough to check out the series ahead of its release, we have broken down all things volume one…

MORE: Stranger Things season four: everything we know so far

In the first part of season four, our group of heroes are scattered across the world, with the likes of Dustin, Steve and Nancy still causing mischief in Hawkins, while El, Will and Jonathan have relocated to California, where they are joined by Mike for spring break, while Joyce and Murray receive some very interesting information about the whereabouts of Chief Hopper, leading them to journey to Russia to try and get him back. Find out more about the series, theories for what’s coming next, and more in our post-show chat here…

WATCH: Check out our Stranger Things vol 4 breakdown

The show also introduced possibly their scariest creature yet, Vecna, who is terrorising the students of Hawkins. Chatting about the new monster, Sadie Sink, who plays Max, told NME: "We’ve never had a creature like them, that is just so calculated. It ends up being the biggest threat that Hawkins has ever had to face."

Are you ready for Vecna?

MORE: Is Eleven going to die in Stranger Things season four?

Speaking about her character’s trauma, she added: "When you experience a trauma like that, it’s interesting how your body and mind reacts and the questions that you ask yourself and the really dark places that you go to.

What did you make of volume one?

"Max is in a really tricky mental place and feeling very vulnerable, but doesn’t want anyone to know it." What did you make of the new series? Check out our YouTube video and comment with your thoughts!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.