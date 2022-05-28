Stranger Things: viewers have same reaction over major moment in season four volume one Warning, spoilers for episode four ahead…

Stranger Things season four volume one is finally here - and it’s fair to say that the fans are emotional! In the new series, Mike, El, Will and Jonathan find themselves in trouble in California, while the gang back in Hawkins face a new monstrous mystery - but there was one moment in the series in particular that everyone has been talking about! Warning, spoilers ahead of episode four…

In the show, the gang investigate the murders of two fellow high school students who suffered headaches and hallucinations related to feeling guilty about something in their past, before being horrifically murdered by Vecna. As such, the gang are suitably alarmed when they discover Max, who is struggling with grief following her stepbrother Billy’s death, is having the same hallucinations.

In the final moments of episode four, Max - who is playing by Sadie Sink - begins to succumb to Vecna when the gang work out that music can help bring her back, and play her favourite song as she remembers all of the good times they’ve had together.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, and Sadie’s performance, one person wrote: "Okay but Vecna talking to Max about her not wanting to live anymore vs the way Max was running towards her friends because she realised she finally wanted to live again because of their friendship I AM A MESS RN."

Another person added: "DEAR BILLY IS THE BEST EPISODE IN STRANGER THINGS. THE LAST 5 MINUTES? FUCKING CHEF'S KISS. A TRUE CINEMA. SADIE SINK YOU ARE PHENOMENAL #StrangerThings4." A third person added: "The scene where Max remembers every moment and goes back to the boys was actually tHE BEST SCENE EVER."

Speaking about the episode on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Sadie explained: "It’s darker and scarier than ever. The kids are a lot more mature so the show has matured with it. Max isn’t doing too hot, you get to see her in her emo phase… it was a nice challenge."

