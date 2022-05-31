Stranger Things fans point out heartbreaking detail in season four you might have missed Some minor spoilers below!

After making its long-awaited return to Netflix this month, Stranger Things has quickly climbed to the top of the streaming site's most-watched shows list as fans spent the entire weekend binging season four, volume one.

And now, some eagle-eyed viewers have spotted a devastating detail in the second episode, which sees Will, Mike and El spend the afternoon at a local roller rink. Warning, some minor spoilers below!

From the outset, it's clear Mike is more interested in spending time with El than his best friend resulting in Will spending the whole episode feeling like a third wheel to the loved up pair. To make matters worse, toward the end of the episode, it's revealed that it isn't just any day - it's Will's birthday.

When one of El's school bullies whips out a camcorder to try and film El being humiliated by her new classmates on the rink, the date on the screen says 22 March 1986, and as some fans may recall, back in season two of the show, Joyce reminded Will (while he possessed by the Mind Flayer) that very date is his birthday.

Will is left feeling like a third wheel with Mike and El at the roller rink

After making this connection, one fan took to Twitter to say: "The new season of Stranger Things. This is bothering me, okay. March 22nd is Will's birthday. We learn this in S2 when Joyce is trying to get through to him. This season, Mike comes to visit El and Will on March 22nd. No one even acknowledges it's Will's birthday. No one!!"

The camcorder reveals the date is 22 March - Will's birthday

Another added: "I've been crying over the fact that everyone forgot will's birthday this season of Stranger Things for days now," and someone else said: "THE ROLLER RINK INCIDENT WAS ON WILL'S BIRTHDAY?!?? NO WONDER HE WAS UPSET."

Many more were confused about whether the oversight was intentional or not. "Hey @Stranger_Things please tell me it was a continuity error and not that literally everyone forgot Will's birthday," one fan asked the show's official Twitter account, while another said: "Excuse me but did everyone in Stranger Things just collectively forget Will's birthday."

A third added: "I feel like everyone is deeping the characters in stranger things forgetting will's birthday. the writers definitely just didn't realise and now they're playing along with fans."

