Stranger Things: Viewers have incredible theory about Eddie in season 4 volume 1

Stranger Things season four volume one finally arrived on Netflix on Friday, bringing with it a bunch of fresh characters, a new terrifying monster and darker-than-ever moments.

One new character who has already firmly established themselves as a fan favourite is Hellfire club leader Eddie Munsen - and viewers have shared an incredible theory about him for volume two. Warning, spoilers ahead for volume one…

WATCH: What did you think of volume one?

If, like us, you've already binged watched the whole of volume one, you'll know that things aren't looking so good for Nancy in the last moments of the final episode as she becomes Vecna's latest target.

Just as she, Steve, Robin and Eddie manage to reach Dustin, Max, Lucas and Erica at the 'Water gate', Nancy is thrown into a trance and finds herself back in the depths of the Upside Down where she relives the nightmare of Barb's death.

While viewers will have to wait until the second volume is released on July 1 to find out Nancy's fate, many fans have already suggested an incredible theory about how Eddie may be the one to help her escape.

Did you catch this moment in the trailer?

In the official trailer for season four, which was released back in April, Eddie can be seen playing his beloved electric guitar in the Upside Down. Fans quickly took to Twitter to suggest that his music might just be the key to helping Nancy escape Vecna's grip - a solid theory considering it was Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill that saved Max in episode four.

One person tweeted: "Eddie's gonna play his guitar to get Nancy out of the trance. He's gonna be the one to save Nancy. Steve will be the one to remember her favourite song though. I'm calling it!!" while another added: "#StrangerThings4 Do y'all think Eddie is playing this electric guitar to save Nancy??!?!"

Will Eddie help Nancy escape the Upside Down?

A third person commented: "Remember in the trailer we see Eddie playing his guitar in the Upside Down? A. He's helping Nancy out of her trance. B. He's distracting Vecna from the group while the rest of group helps Nancy. C. Somehow helps El."

Another fan suggested that Eddie might be used as bait, writing: "Just remembered that we hadn't seen Eddie playing his guitar on the upside down yet (it's shown in the trailer) so they're definitely coming back and Eddie is going to be "the bait" to distract the demogorgons."

