Our Yorkshire Farm fans stunned as Amanda Owen gives heartwarming update The mum-of-nine took to Instagram

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has stunned fans with her latest heartwarming update from Ravenseat farm.

Posting to Instagram on Tuesday, the shepherdess showed fans how well her horse Hazel's foal, Maple, is progressing, a new addition to the farm whom she helped to deliver just two weeks ago.

Sharing a photo of Hazel alongside her young foal, the 47-year-old penned the caption: "They grow up so fast!!!"

Fans were quick to express their surprise at how much the foal has grown over the last fortnight, with one person commenting: "Wow! Can't believe how big she is," while another added: "Wow she's going to be a lot bigger than her mum by the look of it. Look at those long legs. She's a stunner."

A third fan wrote: "Wow how Maple has grown! Hazel looks amazing too."

Amanda's touching update comes just days after she shared her relief over a baby lamb, who had finally recovered after a difficult birth.

Amanda shared an update on her foal Maple

Sharing a number of snaps of her daughter Clemmie cradling the lamb, she wrote the caption: "Finally. The last stubborn inmate….sorry patient has been discharged from the lambing hospital! Sheep pens dismantled and now closed for admissions."

Back in April, Amanda told her followers that one of their lambs had been in a daze following its birth and shared a series of photos showing Clemmie looking rather solemn while caring for the lamb.

"Highs & lows that go with the territory," she started alongside a sad face emoji.

Amanda recently shared her relief over one of the farm's lambs

"You just have to make the best of the situation. The yow was physically alright but in a stupor. A new foster lamb will waken her up. We have a pet lamb that needs a mother. Rubbing the foster lamb in the birth fluids should suffice in this case.

"Then its legs need to be temporarily tied so that it lies out in the same manner as a newborn lamb would. In this case it worked."

