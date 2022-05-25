Has Amanda Owen's Our Yorkshire Farm been cancelled? Details The shepherdess stars alongside her family in the show

Amanda Owen is best known for starring in Channel 5's hit documentary series, Our Yorkshire Farm, alongside her family. The shepherdess and her family have amassed a legion of fans from the show, which follows the Owen clan's day-to-day life at their remote farm in North Yorkshire.

Season five, which aired last autumn, kept viewers entertained as the family of eleven kept their Ravenseat farm up and running during the coronavirus pandemic. With the previous series broadcasting its final episode six months ago in November, fans are keen to know if the show will be returning.

Back in November last year, Amanda spoke out about a "rocky patch" in her 21-year marriage with husband Clive, leading to speculation that the show could be pulled.

She told PA in a statement at the time: "With the TV show and the books we've always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

"We're a normal family and we've never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through. We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this."

Channel 5 has yet to announce a new series

Despite these reports, a sixth season of the show could still be on the cards.

While Channel 5 has yet to confirm another series of the beloved programme, they did announce in March last year that the channel had ordered 20 new episodes.

The broadcaster then went on to air seven episodes in series four starting in April 2021, before releasing seven more instalments for season five in autumn last year. This means that the stars are signed up for a further seven episodes, which suggests that the popular documentary show could be back for a sixth season.

The Owen family have bought a new farmhouse in Swaledale

Meanwhile, there have also been reports that the family are due to move from Ravenseat to Anty Johns farmhouse in the Swaledale parish of Muker just one mile down the road. The couple bought the property in 2020 and have recently been given planning permission to convert the Grade II listed building into a two-bedroom dwelling.

We have our ears to the ground for any further news on a potential sixth series.

