Amanda Owen shares her relief with heartwarming update from Ravenseat Farm

Amanda Owen, otherwise known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, has given a heartwarming update straight from her family farm, Ravenseat, sharing her relief with her followers.

The Our Yorkshire Farm presenter, who often keeps her fans in the loop about the goings on at their countryside home, took to Instagram to share a number of snaps of her children holding a baby lamb, who had finally recovered after a difficult birth.

Amanda explained in the caption: "Finally. The last stubborn inmate….sorry patient has been discharged from the lambing hospital! Sheep pens dismantled and now closed for admissions."

Fans were quick to join the mother-of-nine in celebrating the good news. One person said: "Job well done! (Shearing next?)," a second fan commented: "Awh bet it's been tough Amanda. But look at the results."

Many more shared their "Well done" messages, with a third writing: "Well done everyone!" as a fourth added: "All done until next year they are all so cute!"

Back in April, Amanda was keen to share the journey she and her farm animals had been on during lambing season. The TV star admitted to her followers that one of their lambs had been in a daze following its birth.

Amanda posted a series of photos that show a solemn-looking Clemmie caring for the poor lamb. She began: "Highs & lows that go with the territory," alongside a sad face emoji.

"You just have to make the best of the situation. The yow was physically alright but in a stupor. A new foster lamb will waken her up. We have a pet lamb that needs a mother. Rubbing the foster lamb in the birth fluids should suffice in this case.

"Then its legs need to be temporarily tied so that it lies out in the same manner as a newborn lamb would. In this case it worked."

