Wrong Side of the Tracks season two could land on Netflix sooner than you expect The new Spanish-language series has sparked a huge reaction online

Wrong Side of the Tracks may have only landed on Netflix this week, but the brand new Spanish-language series has proven to be a big hit with TV lovers, who have wasted no time in making their way through all eight episodes of season one.

MORE: Is Wrong Side of the Tracks worth the watch?

However, now there's just one question on fans' lips - is a second season on the way? Keep reading for everything we know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stranger Things season four is also on Netflix - check out the trailer

The crime drama, which is also known by its Spanish name, Entrevías, tells the story of a war veteran who takes matters into his own hands when his teenage granddaughter falls victim to the drug dealers overtaking his neighbourhood.

MORE: Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

MORE: Better Call Saul viewers saying same thing following shock midseason finale

And its gripping plot has got viewers wondering if more episodes are on the horizon. Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Wrong Side of the Tracks was pretty good. I hope there's a season two coming," while another said: "I need a season 2 of Wrong Side of the Tracks immediately."

Have you been enjoying Wrong Side of the Tracks on Netflix?

The good news is that a second instalment has already been filmed, edited and is set to be broadcast on Spanish television very soon.

MORE: Stranger Things fans point out heartbreaking detail in season four you might have missed

Sadly, though, it seems that Netflix viewers may be waiting a while to catch the new episodes, given that season one - which originally aired on Spanish TV back in early 2022 - has only just landed on the streaming site.

However, it's worth noting that the show has broken into Netflix's Top 10 list both in the US and UK, as well as many other countries, meaning that it has been one of the most-watched shows on the site. As such, Netflix bosses may be swayed to pull some strings and try and get the follow-up added for subscribers as soon as possible. Let's hope so!

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.