Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Glee is leaving Netflix [in June] so my sister and I computed how we can finish the 6 seasons before it leaves… This is how we’re spending our June it seems. happy #PrideMonth."Another person added: "My biggest red flag is that everyday I mourn glee leaving Netflix." A third joked: "Glee leaving Netflix is my villain origin story."

The series will be heading to Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK instead, while Line of Duty is of course available on BBC iPlayer and BritBox, so fans still have streaming services where they can go to watch!

Line of Duty is leaving Netflix

Fans have been rewatching Line of Duty since the show went on hiatus following season six, and Adrian Dunbar has spoken about how much he'd love another season, telling RadioTimes.com: "We've got to do another series. We've got to get onto Jed and say, 'Look, we've got to do one that's not like when we were in lockdown.

"We've got to do one where we're back on the ground, we're out there, we're in the city, we're having fun'. You know, it's a great city to have fun in, Belfast, so we really want to get back to doing that again."

Glee is also being taken off Netflix

Nigel Boyle, who plays Detective Superintendent Ian Buckells, added: "I was chatting to [executive producer] Simon Heath earlier and I was saying, 'Come on mate. [What's happening?]'' And he was like, 'We'd kind of like to but we don't know if it's going to happen.' I said, 'What's the official line?' And he said, 'Well, there isn't one.'"

