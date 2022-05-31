Is Wrong Side of the Tracks worth the watch? The series has become Netflix users' latest obsession

Every now and then, one show grips a large chunk of Netflix's audience and becomes their obsession. Right now, that show is Wrong Side of the Tracks – a Spanish series which is storming it's way through the top ten trending shows chart.

MORE: 9 perfect royal shows to watch over Platinum Jubilee weekend

Many have been discussing the Netflix original crime drama on social media and fans are already desperate for news on series two. So is it worth watching? Here's everything we know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stranger Things season four is also on Netflix - check out the trailer

What is Netflix's Wrong Side of the Tracks about?

The drama, which is titled Entrevías ﻿in Spanish, tells the story of Tirso Abantos, a former soldier who now spends his time working in a DIY shop. But when he comes to learn that his granddaughter, Irene, has found herself in some trouble involving drug dealers, he sets out on a mission. The series is sure hit for fans of action-packed drama.

MORE: Stranger Things fans point out heartbreaking detail in season four you might have missed

MORE: 57 excellent movies to check out on Netflix this week

Have you seen Wrong Side of the Tracks?

What are the fans saying about Netflix's Wrong Side of the Tracks?

Plenty of TV fans have been taking to Twitter to give their verdict on the show. One person said: "Guys, please go watch #WrongSideOfTheTracks on @netflix and you come back here and we form a support group to heal the trauma inflicted on us by Tirso Abantos."

A second wrote: "Okay finished the first season of the series #WrongSideOfTheTracks 10/10 recommended!!" A third agreed, commenting: "#WrongSideOfTheTracks on @NetflixUK is well worth watching, I love this show and the depth it brings to the characters 10/10."

The show is popular with Netflix users

Will there be a series two of Netflix's Wrong Side of the Tracks?

When it comes to series two of Wrong Side of the Tracks, there's good news and bad news. The good news is that season two has already been filmed and is ready for release. However, the bad news is that Netflix are yet to make it available for public consumption outside of Spain.

Netflix Life predicts that season two will land on the streaming platform in July for viewers in the US and UK. Given the popularity of series one, we think it's likely it'll be on there soon.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.