Meet Kirsty Young's famous husband Nick Jones 

Kirsty Young is just one of the BBC stars hosting the coverage of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year and will be reporting from Buckingham Palace for the sovereign's official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, alongside Huw Edwards and JJ Chalmers.

MORE: The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations: what to expect every day of the bank holiday

While the 53-year-old is best known for her presenting stints on Crimewatch and BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, some may be surprised to know that she isn't the only famous name in her family. Read on to find out more about her husband.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

Who is Kirsty Young's husband?

Kirsty is married to Nick Jones, a restaurateur and club proprietor, who owns the prestigious Babington House hotel and health club and is also the founder and chief executive of Soho House UK Ltd, which is a group of luxury private members' clubs.

MORE: The Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace: epic line-up revealed including Elton John and David Beckham

MORE: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to play big role at Trooping the Colour

Nick, 58, started his career at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane as a marketing manager before creating a small group of restaurants in the 1980s called Over the Top.

Kirsty and Nick tied the knot in 1999

He then went on to open the Soho House Club above his Café Boheme restaurant in 1995 before expanding his portfolio, which now includes six London restaurants and five clubs in the UK and New York.

In 2017, Nick was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to the hospitality industry.

Do the couple have children?

Kirsty is Nick's second wife. The pair married in September 1999 in a romantic ceremony which was held in the chapel at Babington House and was decorated with hundreds of tiny candles, according to the Daily Mail. The couple had first met at the Georgian manor a year before in September 1998.

Kirsty shares two daughters with Nick Jones

They share two daughters, Freya, 22, and Iona, 16. Nick also has two children from his first marriage to Tania Jones - Natasha, 28, and Oliver, 27.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.