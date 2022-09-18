Gardeners' World's Monty Don shares adorable snap of new family member - fans overjoyed

Gardeners' World star Monty Don shared an adorable photo of the green-fingered presenter holding his new golden retriever puppy, Ned - and fans are delighted!

The 67-year-old took to Instagram to announce the new arrival to fans and uploaded a snap of the pair soaking up the sun in his Longmeadow garden.

WATCH: Monty Don shares personal garden transformation

He wrote in the caption: "Collected Ned today- showing him the garden."

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet picture, with one person writing: "Absolutely adorable! I bet he had a fun time!" while another added: "Awwww bless! Can't wait to see him playing with Nell and Patti!"

A third person commented: "Adorable!!!!! What a lucky puppy to have such a wonderful garden to play in!" while another added: "Oh Ned you are gorgeous. I think you will be very happy in your new home."

Ned joins Monty's two other dogs, a golden retriever named Nell, and a Yorkshire terrier named Patti. The star made a comparison between Nell and Ned in a second post to Instagram with two snaps which showed both dogs fast asleep in the same dog bed seven years apart.

Monty introduced new puppy Ned to his followers

He captioned the picture: "Ned today and Nell 7 years ago - same age, same bed, same position in same room."

Monty revealed to his followers that he would be welcoming the puppy in a post to his social media pages last week. He wrote: "On a day when we are sharing a deep sense of sadness and loss, I went to choose the new bright innocent and irresistibly charming member of our family, replacing Nigel. He will be joining us next week. I haven't told Nellie or Patti yet…"

Monty made a comparison between Ned and Nell

The new addition to the family comes two years after the 67-year-old's beloved dog Nigel sadly passed away after suddenly falling ill. Paying tribute to his "old friend" on social media following his death, Monty revealed that Nigel was "happy, healthy and his usual calm, lovely self" right up until the end.

