All you need to know about Gardeners' World star Monty Don - wife, net worth, illness and more From his family life to his fortune...

Monty Don has been presenting popular BBC Two gardening show Gardeners' World since 2003 and so has spent nearly two decades helping gardening novices and hobbyists alike get the most out of their garden, whatever its size or type.

The show just wouldn't be the same without Monty (and his beloved dogs!), but what do you know about his life away from the cameras? We did some investigating...

Is Monty Don married?

Yes, the gardening expert has been married to wife Sarah Erskine since 1983, meaning that next year the couple will celebrate their milestone 40th anniversary together. The couple, who now reside in Leominster, Herefordshire, met as undergraduates at Cambridge University when they were in their late teens or early twenties and dated for several years before walking down the aisle together.

Monty and Sarah have been together for almost 40 years

The two were also previously business partners and owned a costume jewellery business back in the eighties, which counted Boy George, Michael Jackson and Princess Diana as customers. However, the 1997 stock market crash resulted in almost complete bankruptcy. However, it all turned out well in the end, as the situation prompted Monty to embark on a career in writing, broadcasting - and eventually, gardening.

Does Monty Don have children?

Yes, at the age of 67, Monty is both a father and a grandfather! He and his wife share three grown-up children together: Adam, Freya and Tom. All three are believed to now be in their thirties and have gone on to have their own children.

Monty and his granddaughter Daisy Rose earlier this year

Adam and his wife Emily first welcomed son George in 2019 before announcing the arrival of Daisy Rose back in May. More recently, he revealed on Twitter that he had "acquired another grandson", meaning that he now has three adorable youngsters running around Longmeadow.

Can you visit Monty Don's garden at Longmeadow?

Monty has been presenting Gardeners' World from his own garden, Longmeadow, since 2011, and as a result, many have come to know the sprawling two-acre outdoor space very well.

Monty has been presenting from his garden at Longmeadow since 2011

However, if fans are wondering if they can visit, the short answer is no, Longmeadow is not open to the public. Warning against fans who might be tempted to make the journey, Monty tweeted a few years ago: "Can I make clear that LONGMEADOW IS NOT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Not on Fridays or any other day. You can 'visit' via GW only."

What is Monty Don's net worth?

On top of his presenting career, Monty is a prolific writer and has penned numerous horticultural books, including the bestselling The Complete Gardener. He also writes regularly for national newspapers, so we wouldn't be surprised if the gardening expert has amassed quite a fortune over the years! Unfortunately, information on Monty's net worth isn't readily available, but it is suspected to be somewhere in the millions.

What illness does Monty Don have?

Monty has had a few brushes with illness as an adult. In 2007 he spent a spell in hospital with peritonitis, which is inflammation of the lining of your abdomen, and a year later, he also took a break from the show when he experienced a blockage in the brain. The blockage resulted in a disruption of the blood supply to the brain and a transient ischaemic attack (TIA), also known as a 'mini-stroke'.

Monty has been open about his various health battles over the years

Monty has also been open about his mental health, sharing he periodically suffers from relapses into depression, but he has gardening to thank for keeping him emotionally stable. He also fell ill with Covid in May 2022.

Viewers might be surprised to learn that the star had bone-marrow cancer as a child but was able to make a full recovery. After so many nasty bouts of ill-health, we're glad Monty is keeping well now!

