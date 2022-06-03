Stranger Things season four: questions we have for volume two Warning, major spoilers for season four, volume one

Stranger Things season four volume one has been a massive hit with fans – but now we need to know what happens next! For fans of the show who have already binged the first seven episodes, the series has left us with plenty of questions on what to expect next from the gang. Check out our biggest questions and theories here…

So, a quick recap. The volume one finale saw Steve, Nancy, Eddie and Robin escape the Upside Down due to the ingenuity of Dustin – but all is not well after Nancy finds herself trapped in one of Vecna’s hallucinations about her friend, Barb. As such, there are plenty of theories about how she was targeted as Vecna’s next victim, and how music is the way to save her. Check out our discussion to find out here…

Meanwhile, a huge revelation about the villain revealed that El managed to shut Vecna, who was actually the first Hawkins’ laboratory experiment, Number One, into the Upside Down before escaping, which explains – to an extent – why the Upside Down is mysteriously frozen on the day of her escape (and Will’s disappearance). But did she actually create the Upside Down?

Will Nancy escape Vecna?

Meanwhile, we still need answers in Russia, where Joyce and Murray have successfully rescued Hopper after he came face-to-face with a demogorgon. But what was the monster doing there? We hope that volume two will have the answers!

How will things conclude in Russia?

But it is the biggest fan theory for volume two that really has us worried – as viewers believe that at least one of our heroes is going to die in the second half of the season. We have our two biggest suspects in mind for who it will be – but do you agree?

Could Steve die in volume two?

