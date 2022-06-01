Stranger Things: fans point out major plot hole you might have missed

Stranger Things season four has received critical acclaim for viewers and critics alike, but there is one plot hole that has kept fans talking. In the series, Eleven is shown moments from her past at Hawkins Laboratory, right up until she manages to banish Vecna into the Upside Down. However, a previous episode from the hit Netflix series showed a very different version of Eleven's past.

MORE: Stranger Things fans point out heartbreaking detail in season four you might have missed

In season two, Eleven is reunited with another one of the children at the lab, number Eight, who was with her when her mother tried to reclaim her. The pair would also play in the rainbow room together before El manages to escape. Eight escapes afterwards, using her abilities, but the new episodes show a very different timeline.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stranger Things season four trailer

In the new episodes, Eight is nowhere to be seen in the lab, and isn't one of Vecna's victims when he massacres all of the children in the experiment. However, Vecna does reference Eight in season four, suggesting that she managed to escape before El – changing the timeline of events.

What happened to Eight?

Taking to Twitter to discuss the missing character, one person wrote: "Looks like Eight/Kali got retcon'd in Stranger Things 4. In S2 El left Hawkins Lab before Kali but in S4 Kali left before El. Minor gripe but it's clear why they had to do it." Another person added: "I could not be the only one who expected Kali/Eight, the sister of Eleven from the previous season, to appear in Season four. It seems like a major plot hole to me."

MORE: Stranger Things season four volume one: meet the new cast members

MORE: Stranger Things: viewers have same reaction over major moment in season four volume one

Another person added: "Number Eight, calling herself Kali, where was she in season 4 part 1? Am I missing something, or was she just straight up not killed? This seems weak."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.