Call the Midwife star teases return of beloved character - and fans will be thrilled This is so exciting!

Call the Midwife fans are already eagerly awaiting the BBC drama's upcoming 12th season, which will kick off later this year with another incredible Christmas special.

But if that wasn't exciting enough, it's been revealed that viewers are in for an extra special treat as one of Poplar's most beloved characters will be making their comeback in the festive episode.

"Starting with the Christmas special, what I can say is that there is a return of some familiar characters from the past, in a very moving way," Stephen McGann told RadioTimes.com at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

He remained tight-lipped as to which characters will be returning, but did say: "For the next series, I think it feels very open after the pandemic. There's a good vibe at the moment on set. So I'm really looking forward to the dynamic of the new series – although we don't get told a great deal, so we don't know any big secrets!"

Stephen revealed the 2022 Christmas special will see a former star return

As for what fans can expect from the Christmas episode in general, the Dr Turner actor said: "I think it draws on its own history again, but there's a lot of joy at Christmas as usual. But there's also a great story there too, and it's been really enjoyable to do."

There's certainly one character who the writer and creator of the show, Heidi Thomas, has previously hinted could return to TV screens in the future - and we would love it if this happened!

Could Miranda be coming back as Chummy?

Comedian and actress Miranda Hart played the role of Matron Camilla Fortescue-Cholmondeley-Browne, commonly known as Chummy, from the show's beginning in 2012 until 2015.

Heidi stated that she would be keen to welcome the character back to the story in the future while speaking to the Daily Mail last year. "I still hope that one day we will come back to Chummy," she said.

In the show, Chummy left Nonnatus House in series four to work in a different mother and baby unit. Following the departure from the drama series, Miranda spoke about the prospect of returning one day. "Maybe Chummy can come back in the next series an enlightened, crazed 60s hippy, having an affair with Paul McCartney," she told the Mirror.

