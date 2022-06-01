Call the Midwife's Helen George teases 'surprise' for Trixie in Christmas special

Call the Midwife star Helen George has teased a "surprise" for her character Trixie Franklin in the upcoming Christmas special episode.

Fans will be keen to know what the future holds for Trixie, who left Nonnatus House to care for her ill godmother in episode five of season 11 amid her blossoming romance with Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix).

Revealing that storylines tend to be kept well under wraps until two weeks before filming, the actress said: "We get the scripts a couple of weeks before we film them, so honestly I don't really know. Christmas is lovely for Trixie, there's some lovely stuff going on. Heidi [Thomas, the show's creator] just writes so well for the character.

"And there's always a surprise – every series I go, 'Oh my God, you're kidding me, that's going to happen to Trixie?' So I think that's what keeps the character kind of stretched," she told RadioTimes.com at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

At the same event, Heidi confirmed that Trixie will return to Poplar with a big storyline. "Trixie rejoins us," she explained. "And something interesting and rather wonderful will happen for Trixie this series, so she has big news coming up - which we probably won't unveil just yet."

Helen teased a surprise for Trixie in the Christmas special

Fans will be glad to hear that Trixie is in for a "wonderful" surprise in the upcoming series as a recent snap shared to the Call the Midwife official social media accounts left them concerned.

Posting a photo of Helen behind-the-scenes looking stunning in a teal dress as a crew member tends to her hair, the show wrote: "Behind the scenes on the Call The Midwife Christmas Special 2022: Trixie prepares…"

Fans quickly took to the comments to express their concern, with one person writing: "Oh no… she looks sad," while another added: "I'm praying for a happy ending for Trixie she's had so much heartache."

A third fan commented: "Her dress is stunning, she looks very apprehensive here though, hope her character is OK."

