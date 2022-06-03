Call the Midwife creator reveals huge news amid filming for series 12 – and fans are beyond thrilled Heidi Thomas shared the news on social media

Call the Midwife's creator, Heidi Thomas, has shared some exciting news with fans – and they are beyond thrilled for her!

MORE: Call the Midwife creator teases major storyline for Trixie in series 12 amid fan concern

The writer, who has been the brains behind the midwifery drama since it began in 2012, has been awarded an OBE in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Honours for services to drama.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen George reveals how daughter Wren copes with her absence

Writing on their official Instagram page, the team behind Call the Midwife said: "As Britain prepares to celebrate the seventieth anniversary of the reign of Her Majesty the Queen this weekend, we have received some wonderful news here at Call the Midwife!

"Our very own series writer and Executive Producer Heidi Thomas has received an OBE in Her Majesty's birthday honours!"

Heidi's statement on the news was also written within the caption. She says: "I was so surprised and thrilled to hear I'd be receiving this honour. It's going straight on the mantelpiece in Nonnatus House!

MORE: Call the Midwife hints at big storyline ahead for Trixie – but fans are worried

MORE: Helen George and Jack Ashton smoulder in stunning new selfie after sharing exciting Call the Midwife news

Heidi Thomas has received an OBE as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Honours

"It's an absolute joy to work on Call the Midwife, and telling stories about people whose lives have otherwise gone unnoticed is a privilege. I feel as though the OBE shines a little bit of light on all of them, and that is just lovely."

Needless to say, fans were thrilled on behalf of Heidi. One person said in the comments section: "Massive congratulations. So well deserved. Watched it since day one there's not a show like it on TV. Truly."

Are you looking forward to series 12?

A second agreed, adding: "HUGE CONGRATULATIONS Heidi your writing for 'Call the Midwife' is so moving and beautiful XX." Meanwhile, Laura Main, who plays Shelagh Turner on the show, added her own well wishes: "Oh congratulations Heidi!! So deserved! I'm beaming for you! And thank you too, from me and millions of others."

Meanwhile, filming for series 12 is well underway and the cast and crew are currently working on the production for the 2022 Christmas special, which will land on Christmas Day on BBC One shortly before the rest of series 12 is released.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.