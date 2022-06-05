Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen melts hearts with adorable moment between daughters The siblings were pictured by their mother

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has posted an adorable snap showing two of her daughters sharing a sweet bonding moment together.

MORE: Has Amanda Owen's Our Yorkshire Farm been cancelled? Details

The 47-year-old shepherdess took to her social media accounts to share several snaps of Clemmy and Nancy playing together in the meadow on their farm in North Yorkshire.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen stuns fans with a heartwarming birth video

The mum-of-nine captioned the post: "Field notes," alongside the following hashtags: "#yorkshire #meadows #flowers #nature #countryside #outdoors."

Fans were quick to praise the sweet picture, with one person taking to the comments section, writing: "They are two beautiful little girls who are learning so much about nature while enjoy[ing] their selves," while another added: "Melts my heart every time."

A third fan commented on how much the children have grown, posting: "Beautiful pictures, but I can never recognize the three youngest girls. They're growing up so fast," while another agreed, adding: "I can't get over how much they've grown!"

MORE: Amanda Owen shares her relief with heartwarming update from Ravenseat Farm

MORE: Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen's eldest daughter Raven is her double in rare photo

Other fans questioned when the hit Channel 5 documentary series, Our Yorkshire Farm, would be returning to screens. One person wrote: "When is your show returning? I absolutely loved it! So miss watching it!" while another added: "Missing you all when are you back on TV."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Owen (@yorkshireshepherdess)

Amanda shared some adorable snaps to Instagram

Season five, which aired last autumn, saw the family of eleven keep their Ravenseat farm up and running during the coronavirus pandemic.

While Channel 5 has yet to confirm another series of the beloved programme, they did announce in March last year that the channel had ordered 20 new episodes.

The broadcaster then went on to air seven episodes in series four starting in April 2021, before releasing seven more instalments for season five in autumn last year. This means that the stars are signed up for a further seven episodes, which suggests that the popular documentary show could be back for a sixth season.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.