Axel Blake: everything to know about the BGT winner’s Amazon Prime Video special 

Axel Blake was thrilled after winning Britain’s Got Talent on Sunday night - and it’s easy to see how he won the hearts of the UK! The talented comedian had us all in hysterics with his excellent stand-up, and fans have been happy to learn that he already has an Amazon Prime Video special! Find out more…

The show is called Axel Blake: I’m Not Gonna Lie, and is a recording of one of Axel’s stand-up shows at the O2 Arena. The show has a very impressive 4.4 stars on the service, and viewers are full of praise in the comments, with one writing: "Funny, lively storytelling, Lots of laugh out loud moments. Axel's got dance skills too! I enjoyed watching."

WATCH: Axel Blake wins Britain's Got Talent!

Another added: "Found this on Prime. Very impressed, the British comedians don't get enough credit, it was very funny, I'd love to see more. Wasn't expecting it to be funny, that was the best surprise." A third person wrote: "Haven't laughed so much in a long time!! I must of rewatched this 20 times and still laugh as hard. A must watch!!!!"

Unfortunately for fans, the special is currently unavailable to watch in the UK. HELLO! Has reached out to Amazon Prime Video to find out when it might be coming back to the streaming platform.

Are you happy the comedian won?

Axel’s special has also been criticised by some viewers, who felt it was unfair that a professional comedian with a filmed special won the talent show. However, Axel himself has spoken about it, explaining to Lorraine Kelly: "I put that show on myself and I just put my money where my mouth is and I achieved that.

"That’s the thing, it looks like ‘Oh my gosh, it’s Amazon Prime.’ But if they saw the backend, it didn’t look like that financially. All the stress, I had to borrow money from people. After that, Amazon picked it up. It wasn’t for Amazon Prime. I didn’t know they were going to pick that up, and that was like a year later."

