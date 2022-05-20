Exclusive: Lovestruck High cast reveal the one rule they're not allowed to break - and it'll surprise you HELLO! caught up with the cast ahead of the show's launch

Are you watching Lovestruck High? The reality show, which is Prime Video's first-ever, is a juicy dating show, voiced by Lindsay Lohan no less, and sees an eclectic group of individuals head back to school in the hope of finding love.

But it seems the cast of the show had to follow very strict rules while filming. Chatting to HELLO! ahead of the launch, some cast members explained what it was like behind the scenes, and how they'd make sure no interesting chat was going on away from the camera.

Junaid told HELLO! exclusively: "Our first thing when we first started filming was STC – save the chat! None of us were allowed to speak unless we were being filmed. So it was really difficult to build relationships and we'd only speak and get to know each other while we were filming."

He continued: "Other than that, we stayed in accommodation, but when we were all together and you saw when the cameras are rolling, then we'd get the opportunity to have a chat and a general conversation."

The reality show is out now

Alex also opened up about what it was like when not filming, telling HELLO!: "I thought it was really good when we were in the accommodation. When [not on] camera, to keep it as much away from each other as much as we could, there was a very diverse group of people you'd stay with. So there'd be one straight guy, one lesbian person and one gay person, so I think that's what made this process so magical and different.

"There's no way back home I'd be best friends with a six foot eight, light skinned gay guy. So to come into a situation where you get to know people you'd never get to know in the outside world it was another part of the experience that made it magical."

Are you watching Lovestruck High?

Rather than hanging out in a shared accommodation abroad, the show offers a fresh take as the contestants set foot inside a sprawling country building kitted out with an American high school aesthetic.

The singles will get to know one another and form connections while enjoying their time trying out for the cheerleading squad, attending dates at the diner, before heading to Prom for the show's finale.

The show promises plenty of drama and twists including some students being expelled as they miss out on their chance of becoming Prom King or Queen. Whichever couple reigns champion at the end will be crowned the prize pot of $100,000.

Lovestruck High is available on Prime Video now.

