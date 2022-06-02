Royal casting for Red, White and Royal Blue movie adaptation revealed – and we can’t wait

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Have you read Casey McQuiston’s Red, White and Royal Blue? The bestselling novel, which follows a romance between British Prince Henry and First Son of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz, is finally being adapted into a film with Amazon Studios – and casting for the royal tale has finally been revealed!

The tweet from the official Amazon Studios account read: “What a royally excellent cast. We’re so excited to see #RWRBMovie, based on @casey_mcquiston 's New York Times best-selling novel 'Red, White & Royal Blue', come to life on @PrimeVideo.”

The account revealed that Cinderella actor Nicholas Galitzine had been cast as the dashing royal, Prince Henry, while The Kissing Booth 2 star Taylor Zakhar Perez will portray the confident and cheeky President’s son, Alex.

The cast will also star the likes of The Serpent star Ellie Bamber, Stephen Fry and Clifton Collins Jr, and fans had plenty to say about the casting news.

Are you happy with the casting news?

One person wrote: “Just look at him in a royal uniform. HE IS THE PERFECT HENRY. OH MY GOD. YES. #RWRBmovie #RWRB.” Another person added: “OMG YES WE HAVE OUR ALEX AND HENRY AND THEY'RE PERFECT #RWRBmovie.” A third person added: “THE MOVIE FOR MY FAVORITE BOOK EVER JUST CASTED THE MAIN LEADS I AM SO SO EXCITED.”

Casey previously chatted to HELLO! about potentially writing a sequel to the hit novel, saying: "I will say that I have plenty of ideas for stories set in this world and would love a chance to explore one of them some day. I would be surprised if you've seen the last of Alex and Henry."

