Chris Rock makes huge career announcement after Will Smith Oscars altercation The comedian and Dave Chappelle shared some news…

Chris Rock has shared a huge career announcement with fans just months after he was struck on stage at the Oscars by Will Smith.

Chris revealed that he is teaming up with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle – who was also recently attacked on stage – for a joint show in London later this year. The duo will perform a co-headline gig at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 3 September, with tickets on sale Friday 10 June.

WATCH: Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

At the Oscars in March, Chris was slapped across the face by Will after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, seemingly unaware that she suffers from alopecia.

In May, Dave was performing as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles when he was "tackled" by a man who rushed onto the stage.

Chris and Dave's announcement comes after they each joked about their altercations during an appearance at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

Will has been banned from the Oscars for ten years

During Dave's performance, he reportedly told Chris: "At least you got smacked by someone of repute. I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair."

Chris reportedly laughed and referred to Will as "soft".

Will's wife Jada finally addressed the incident during a recent episode of her Red Table Talk series. The actress had briefly acknowledged the slap shortly after the Academy Awards, revealing to fans her family's plans of healing.

But last week she finally addressed the moment, telling viewers: "About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

Jada hopes Will and Chris can reconcile

Keeping it brief, Jada pleaded with viewers: "With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever."

The actress concluded the bold statement by opening up about her family's plans to move on from the highly-discussed incident, saying: "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."