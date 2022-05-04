Will Smith receives crushing career news following Oscars slap Things are going from bad to worse

Will Smith is still reeling from the backlash over his headline-making Oscars moment during which he slapped Chris Rock in the face, and now he's been dealt another difficult hand.

The Men in Black actor has had a number of his projects paused following the shocking incident and the comedy This Joka, is the latest to hit the skids.

The Roku show was executive produced by Will and unfortunately it has not been renewed for another season.

WATCH: Will Smith assaults Chris Rock at the Oscars

While Deadline reported that the streaming service said the cancelation had "nothing to do with the Oscars incident," it comes at a difficult time for the star.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Netflix have halted production on thriller movie, Fast and Loose, in which he was set to star as a crime boss who loses his memory.

The outlet also reported that Sony has paused development on Bad Boys 4 and Apple TV+ won't comment on the film, Emancipation, which is due for release in 2022.

Will has lost another project following the incident at the Academy Awards

Following the shocking Oscars incident, Will has been banned from any Academy events for the next decade.

The Academy also released a statement apologizing for how the situation was handled, writing: "We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast."

Will, who received a standing ovation on the evening and won the Best Actor accolade for King Richard, responded: "I accept and respect the Academy’s decision."

Will is being supported by his family

When Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, he also shared an emotional message about his actions.

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice," he said. "And I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy."

Will's wife hinted that the family were 'healing' with a message on Instagram

He continued: "I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

"I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

Will concluded his statement by saying: "So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

