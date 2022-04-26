Chris Rock speaks about bruises following Will Smith slap The comedian was slapped by Will Smith while presenting an award at the Oscars

Chris Rock has referenced "nicks and bruises" following the incident in which Will Smith slapped him at the Academy Awards during his latest stand-up show in Baltimore.

Reported by Comic Book, the comedian addressed the incident, where Will got up on stage and struck Chris while he was presenting an Oscar for Best Documentary, while at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Centre. He joked: "I'm alright. I'm alright. Healed from the nicks and bruises...for the most part."

The comedian has made several jokey references about the moment that shocked the world. In early April during a gig in California, he said: "I’m okay. I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back."

The Madagascar star also previously disagreed with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will during one of his stand-up shows. During the show, as reported by People, an audience member shouted: "[expletive] Will Smith," to which Chris simply replied: "No, no, no, no, no," clearly disagreeing with the cursing against the fellow actor.

Will has been banned from the Academy for ten years

Following the shocking incident, Will has been banned from any Academy events for the next decade. The Academy also released a statement apologising for how the situation was handled, writing: "We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast."

Will, who received a standing ovation on the evening and won the Best Actor accolade for King Richard, responded: "I accept and respect the Academy’s decision."

