Jada Pinkett Smith holds back tears as she addresses alopecia with grieving mother The actress released a new clip of Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith tried to hold back her tears as she sat down with the grieving mother of a 12-year-old girl who sadly took her own life after being bullied at school for her alopecia.

MORE: Everything Jada Pinkett Smith's said about 'terrifying' alopecia

In a clip from an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, mum Niki Ball revealed how her late daughter Rio's condition led her to being called horrible things such as "naked mole rat" and a "bug-eyed alien".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith tears up as she talks alopecia with grieving mother

"With the hair loss, she was so strong," the mother explained. "She still rocked it even when it was falling out, and she just had these big bald patches. Tried the creams. They made her breakout. Tried the injections, she took five of them in one day. But neither of them really did anything."

MORE: What is alopecia? The causes and treatment for the hair loss condition

READ: Life after suicide - mum and her children write powerful book about losing their dad

Her daughter then asked to have her head shaved, which gave her the opportunity to try on a wig. "With school coming up, we got her that super cute wig, she loved it, and she glowed then," Niki continued. "But at school, within a couple of weeks, she was like, 'I don't want to wear it anymore, there's no point.'

"She had it ripped off her head. She'd get smacked upside on the head walking down the hallway. And that was within the first two weeks, three weeks. It got really bad for her."

The actress has been open about living with alopecia

Jada, 50, who was joined by mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith, was stunned and would have no doubt felt particularly sad due to her own struggle with alopecia.

After the severe bullying, Rio died in March. "She was so smart. She was just brilliant," her mum said. "And she was funny. She was a great big sister. She loved reading and writing and sketching. She loved being in the band."

Earlier this year, Jada's medical condition made headlines when Chris Rock commented on her shaved head at the Oscars. He appeared on stage to present Best Documentary and mocked Jada's new look, joking: "Jada, love you, GI Jane 2, can't wait to see it!"

Following the joke, Jada's husband Will Smith hit the comedian. Chris, 57, was referencing her shaved head which comes as she battles with alopecia. Chris later apologised for the joke and claimed he was not aware of her condition.

For emotional support you can call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch in person or go to the Samaritans website.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.