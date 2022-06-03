Jada Pinkett Smith criticized for 'self-righteous' remarks about Will Smith's Oscars slap Will has been banned from the Oscars for ten years

Jada Pinkett Smith has come under fire from former co-star Vivica A. Fox for her "self-righteous" remarks regarding Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at this year's Oscars.

The Kill Bill actress fought back tears as she claimed Jada took "no accountability" for her part in the incident when she finally addressed the altercation on her Red Table Talk show on Wednesday.

During the episode, Jada said: "About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

Appearing on Thursday's The Wendy Williams Show, Vivica said: "This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. I've done a movie with both of them. Set It Off with Jada and Independence Day with Will Smith, which absolutely changed my life. When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I'll be very honest with you guys."

Vivica explained why she believed Jada played a part in the incident, which saw Will walk up on stage and slap Chris after he made a joke about Jada's shaved head. The actress suffers from alopecia.

Vivica was in tears over Jada's statement

"Will Smith was defending her honor, that's the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner," she explained. "Also, let's not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn't that bad."

Vivica added: "I have love for the Smiths. I know their children. I've watched them grow up. I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada's part and that's my feelings."

Will has been banned from the Oscars for ten years

Alongside her wish for Will and Chris to reconcile, Jada pleaded with viewers: " With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever."

The actress concluded the bold statement by opening up about her family's plans to move on from the highly-discussed incident, saying: "Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

