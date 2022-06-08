Stranger Things clip seems to confirm two new victims of Vecna - and fans are devastated Warning, potentially spoilers ahead for volume two!

Stranger Things season four volume one was seriously good - but also left fans desperate to find out what happens next… and it looks like some eagle-eyed viewers have spotted major clues in some behind-the-scenes content from the hit show.

In season four, the main monster is Vecna, who preys on the teenagers of Hawkins high school. When he kills them, he lifts them into the air as their eyes glaze over while under a hallucination - and it looks like BTS clips and photos have revealed at least two of his victims for volume two.

WATCH: Max is taken by Vecna in Stranger Things

In one clip, Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair, is showing Gaten Matarazzo photos of himself wearing contact lenses, as Caleb questions whether or not they were comfortable. The clip seems to hint that Lucas will be taken by Vecna next - and he isn’t the only one!

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, previously shared a snap of himself wearing a harness on social media, adding the caption: "Harnessed up," which fans think could mean that he will be lifted into the air by Vecna at some point in volume two.

Noah shared a snap of himself wearing a harness

Speaking about the clues, one person wrote: "See, now ya'll have me scared for Lucas," while another added: "Right??? like there's no other reason why Lucas would be wearing contacts?? And the way Gaten reacted to how the contacts looked.... they're definitely the possessed contacts that Max, Nancy and the other Vecna victims had to use." A third person added: "If Lucas dies, I'm not continuing, NOT HIM! NOT MY GOAT!"

The Duffer Brothers have also hinted at how dark the episodes will be, calling it their "Game of Thrones season". Matt Duffer said: "We have Hawkins, of course, as always, but then on top of that we have California and Russia. We have storylines in those three major locations, and each has a very distinct feel and look. And all these storylines, disparate as they are, do end up, eventually and inevitably, coming together. It’s a very unique season."

